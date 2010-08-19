SMT & Inspection | August 19, 2010
Mydata: turnover breaks all records
The 2Q/2010 has been the best quarter ever in terms of sales for the UK and Benelux operations of SMT expert Mydata. In Q2, the company secured firm orders worth in excess of EUR 1.3 million, surpassing its previous best quarter by a substantial margin.
The majority of the orders have been received from customers in the UK, including Surface Technology International, MTC, BAE Scotland, Calrec Audio, Infoteam International and Quantel; as well as Makso in Holland.
Mydata attributes its success in part to the surge in demand for PCBs as the recession comes to an end, but notes that the change in the nature of the demand is equally significant. Today, there are big short-term fluctuations in the demand for PCBs and there are also many components in short supply, which means that substitutes frequently have to be used. As a result, SMT companies are having to be more flexible and to respond faster than ever before.
“Mydata is in a uniquely strong position to help companies meet these requirements,” said Paul Rooimans, Mydata Managing Director for the UK and Benelux countries.
