Former Simclar facility with new life

Barony Universal Products has taken over the former Simclar electronics manufacturing factory in Irvine, North Ayrshire (Scotland) and plans to create around 100 new jobs,

The acquisition is part of a GBP 14 million investment in aerosol manufacturing. The company plans to establish a manufacturing, storage and distribution hub in the facility, local media reports. Barony Universal Products also received a GBP 1.98 million grant from Scottish Enterprise's Regional Selective Assistance, local media reports.



Barony Universal Products already operates a facility in Auchinleck, East Ayrshire (Scotland), employing a little over 100 staff there.