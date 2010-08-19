TT Electronics EMS division revenue increase

Underlying revenue for the period for the first six months increased by 12% compared with the same period in 2009, with China and the USA performing well for the UK based EMS provider TT Electronics.

The division, which was slower to feel the impact of the global downturn, has experienced a more muted recovery in its end markets.



In the first half of the year, performance was affected by component shortages and there has been a significant effort to ensure on-time delivery to retain customers and secure new business. In the UK, the Aylesbury plant was closed as planned in the first half of the year and the transfer of business to the Rogerstone facility completed. Operating margins improved in the period to 4.2% (2009: 3.9%).



The global sales structure introduced in 2009, and progress in the key account management programme, have resulted in a number of new customer wins in the period which are expected to deliver additional revenue over the next two years.