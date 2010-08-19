Foxconn to hire up to 400'000

As reported earlier EMS provider Foxconn plans to hire 200'000 employees for its Zhengzhou branch. According to latest reports the company plans to hire in total 400'000 employees in China over the coming year.

A company official told Bloomberg that the company aims to boost its workforce in China by 1.2 - 1.3 million employees, as the revenue increased 50% during the first half year.



The company plans to hire as many as 400'000 employees in the coming year and plans to build facilities close to the employees homes, Bloomberg reported.