Plexus resumes operations in Oradea

Plexus has resumed operations in Oradea, Romania following a fire that occurred last week (as previously announced).

The fire was isolated to the administrative offices in one of the two buildings that Plexus leased approximately 18 months ago as the first phase of its lower cost European manufacturing strategy. The fire occurred at a time when the building was unoccupied; therefore, no injuries or fatalities resulted from this incident. While a final determination is still pending, the source of the fire appears consistent with an electrical failure.



Mike Buseman, Sr. Vice President, Global Manufacturing Operations, commented, "Given our growth plans in this geographically important region, we were fortunate that the fire was limited to non-production areas and we were able to relocate our administrative staff to our second building (adjacent to the fire damaged building) allowing us to continue operations seamlessly. During this short operations outage, we did not miss any customer shipments or experience any interruptions in our supply chain. Our team did an outstanding job at managing this incident and resuming operations quickly with minimal or no impact to our customers."