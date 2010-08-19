Etek Europe add more staff

Etek Europe has formed a Fume Extraction Service and LEV Certification Division with the addition of three, fully mobile, P601 certified, Service Engineers.

Team leader Henk Bierens, together with Andy Turtle (Installation specialist) and Martin Jeffs (Service Specialist) have a combined total of 20+ years’ experience in the Fume extraction/installation industry. The team will spearhead ETEK Europes’ Servicing and Installation activities and provide LEV Certification and Breakdown support for its customers in the UK.