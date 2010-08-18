Leoni equips new Fiat engine with cable harnesses

Leoni has obtained a supplier contract for a new diesel engine to be used both in upcoming Fiat and Chrysler cars.

The lifetime contract amounts to a mid single-digit million Euro sales volume per year. Leoni has been awarded the project to equip a new two-litre MultiJet turbo diesel engine, which meets the latest emission requirements according to the Euro 5 standard, with cable harnesses. The engine is to be used in several upcoming cars of both Fiat and Chrysler, starting with the new Dodge Journey.



The start of production of the engine and also of the harnesses is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2010. Leoni will deliver between 100,000 and 150,000 units per year from one of its Tunisian plants.