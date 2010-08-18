Sanmina-SCI Mexico on the rise

Sanmina-SCI has invested 14 million US Dollar in new equipment and adaptation of buildings for new projects in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The company has generated 3000 jobs since early 2009 and is now back on the same level as before the global financial crisis.



According to Marco Gonzalez, Vice President of Sanmina-SCI Guadalajara, new projects are currently being transferred to Mexico from other countries. Also work that were only viable in Asia are being reconsidered to be in Mexico, said Milenio. According to Marco Gonzales, the largest advantage compared to China are the logistics costs compared to the problems with the Chinese currency and distance to the United States.



Sanmina-SCI in Mexico is planning to continue its growth through new projects with an investment of between 4 and 6 million dollars and to generate 300 to 500 new jobs, as the company is now exploring other market segments such as the Aerospace industry.