Nordic SMT takes over Nordson Asymtek agency in Sweden

Nordic SMT AB, part of the HIN Group takes over the Nordson Asymtek agency to handle its customers and products on the Swedish market.

Having Jan-Erik Säker and Marko Järvensivu on board it was an obvious decision for Nordson Asymtek to ask Nordic SMT, part of the HIN group in Denmark, to handle their customers and products in Sweden.



Both of them are former employees from Cyncrona. They are specialised within the Nordson Asymtek product portfolio and very familiar with the Swedish customers.



Mr Järvensivu will continue maintaining the service and maintenance on Nordson Asymtek equipment in the Nordic region, whereas Mr Säker will operate sales of SMT equipment.