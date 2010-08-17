ZVEI: PCB orders go up in May 2010

© CML

May turnover for German PCB manufacturers decreased slightly compared to the 2 previous months. However, turnover exceeded that of May 2009 by 40%, reports the German association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.

The cumulative turnover for the first five months of the current year exceed that of 2009 by 32%; compared to the same period in 2008 is was only 10% lower.Order intake reached a hitherto unprecedented level. Only in 2000, a similarly high number of orders was recorded. The order intake in May exceeded that of April by around 30%; compared with May 2009 order intake went up a whopping 137%. This suggests that double orders were made.The general shortage of components has also affected the PCB industry. The customers try to secure their own supply, but increase delivery times further. As several large manufacturers have stopped production, capacity constraints are also affecting lead times.This caused the book-to-bill ratio to climb to 1.66, a figure that has never been reached (statisctics started in 1993).The number of employees in the German PCB industry remained unchanged from April; compared to May 2009 in increased however by 3.4%.