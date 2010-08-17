RUAG to close down facility in Switzerland

RUAG’s Plan-les-Ouates site near Geneva will be progressively closed down in the period up to 30 June 2012 after employee representatives also failed to submit any proposals for rescuing the site.

An orderly withdrawal is being negotiated with customers. The closure of the site will affect 52 employees in various stages.



Despite much effort and thought, attempts to improve the long-term profitability of RUAG’s Plan-les-Ouates site, and thus achieve a turnaround, have regrettably not resulted in the desired success. The site will therefore be progressively closed down during the period up to 30 June 2012. Titanium machining activities will cease on this date at the latest.



Employees affected by the job cuts will receive support from RUAG’s redundancy scheme. In addition, RUAG’s job centre is actively assisting these employees with job applications and job seeking.