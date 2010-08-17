Foxconn said to take down Anti-suicide Nets

EMS-provider Foxconn is said to take down its safety nets that have been preventing workers from committing suicide at its manufacturing facilities in China.

The safety nets were supposed to be a temporary measure to prevent employees from committing suicide, company officials told local radio at the swearing-in ceremony at the Taiyuan manufacturing facility in the Shaanxi province (China).



The nets were installed in May 2010 after 13 Foxconn employees committed suicide.