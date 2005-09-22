Infineon about to leave the memory market

According to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, quoted by the Swedish electronics magazine Elektroniktidningen, German chip supplier Infineon is planning to cut off its memory business.

Decision about the memory business's future is going to be made at the company's next board meeting November 17th. According to Handelblatt the company's CEO Wolfgang Ziebart decided to cut off the memory business as soon as he started at the company for about a year ago.