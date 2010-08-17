Philips Lumileds place repeat order with Aixtron

in 2Q/2010, Philips Lumileds Lighting Company has placed a repeat order with Aixtron for multiple AIX 2800G4 HT MOCVD reactors which will be used for the production of its Luxeon power LEDs.

The MOCVD systems will be shipped within the next 2-3 quarters and will be installed in the state of the art production facility in San Jose, CA.



Mike Pugh, Chief Procurement Officer of Philips Lumileds, comments, "We have carefully selected the Aixtron systems for our continuing capacity expansion program. As we are committed to meeting the needs of the illumination, automotive, and consumer electronics industries the new Aixtron reactors are an important part of that program. Our long-term successful relationship with Aixtron as a key supplier gives us confidence that we will receive the support that is needed for a quick installation and successful startup of the new tools."