Taiwan’s ODM / EMS benefit from more outsourcing in 2011

Taiwan-based ODM / EMS companies are likely to benefit from more outsourcing contract next year.

Japan-based notebook makers Toshiba, Sony and Fujitsu are said to ramp up their outsourcing efforts next year, DigiTimes reports. Toshiba—which is said to increase outsourcing ratio to around 90% in 2011—is likely to outsource to Compal Electronics, Inventec (estimated at 30% - 40% each), Quanta Computer and Pegatron Technology (estimated to share the rest).



Sony on the other hand (outsourcing ratio estimated at more than 90%) is likely to outsource the majority to Quanta Computer, followed by Foxconn and Wiston. Last, but not least, Fujitsu (with ratio more than 50%) is also said to hand over the biggest piece to Quanta Computer, with smaller volumes for Inventec and Wistron, the report continues.