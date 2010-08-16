EMH becomes 100th Siplace SX customer

In electricity meter specialist EMH metering GmbH & Co. KG, a manufacturer of digital electricity meters located in Wittenburg, Germany, Siplace was recently able to welcome not only a new customer, but the 100th Siplace SX customer.

With its investment in two Siplace SX1 machines, EMH is expanding its current production capacity while leaving room to expand in the future by adding additional gantries.



Forming a new line, EMH’s two Siplace SX1 machines populate PCBs which are 330 x 320 mm large and contain multiple clusters for electricity meters. The Siplace CP20 Speedstar head in the first Siplace SX1 places standard components at high speed, while the flexible Siplace TwinHead in the second SX1 operates as an end-of-line module placing connectors and other large components.