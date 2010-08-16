Flextronics Automotive downsizing lower than expected

The downsizing at Flextronics Automotive Kft's plant in Mór, Hungary will be lower than initially announced.

Flextronics Automotive Kft will lay off 337 employees instead of 350 as announced in June, Napi Gazdaság reported via BBJ. The production will be moved to the Zalaegerszeg and to China. All employees at the Mór plant will be offered jobs at the Zalaegerszeg plant.