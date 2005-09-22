Replisaurus with improved ECPRT technology

Replisaurus Technologies announces increased resolution capabilities of the ECPRT process.

Recently Replisaurus has demonstrated full wafer printing of copper patterns with dimensions down to 500/300 nanometer line/space. The results are presented this week at the 31st International Conference on Micro- and Nano-Engineering 2005 (MNE2005) in Vienna.



Replisaurus Technologies is continuously improving the capabilities of its high precision metal printing process, with the goal to redefine the fundamentals of micro- and nanoscale metallization. By combining both patterning and plating in one single electrochemical printing step, ECPR offers increased accuracy and repeatability in combination with simplified process schemes. This results in unmatched performance / cost-ratio.



"ECPR was developed to meet the demands of time- and cost efficient production of metal patterns with micrometer dimensions. To explore the capabilities of nanoscale metallization, a new direction in the development of ECPR was recently initiated. It is with great satisfaction we can now see that this effort is starting to pay off. The demonstration of 500 nanometer copper patterns is an important milestone in the company's history, and we are exited to continue the development of ECPR for smaller dimensions," said Patrik Möller, CEO of Replisaurus.