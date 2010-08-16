Electronics Production | August 16, 2010
RFID's potential opens up numerous application sectors
With several radio frequency identification (RFID) initiatives getting underway across diverse verticals in the South East Asian and Australia New Zealand region.
In line with this technology's capabilities to enable greater security and efficiency, more end users are considering it a tool that will help them gain a competitive edge.
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan, South East Asia and Australia New Zealand RFID Market, finds that the market earned revenues of over $80.0 million in 2008 and estimates this to reach more than $250.0 million in 2016.
Various governments, along with industry-based associations, have been investigating and promoting RFID's usage in numerous verticals, including oil and gas, mining, casino chips, prison, CD/DVD, and aviation, to showcase potential benefits. With the effects of the global economic slowdown likely to spill over into 2010, the aviation industry, on whole, is bracing itself for the worst.
However, some potential end users are looking to innovatively leverage technologies such as RFID to improve efficiency levels, reduce wastage, and increase security to ensure the company remains profitable.
The need to remain competitive, especially in the current economic conditions, has impelled several end-user segments to implement trial runs of RFID technology to enhance operational efficiency. Many have been satisfied with initial results, leading to full-scale rollouts.
Having said that, the overall RFID industry is not without challenges. For instance, the high total cost of ownership of this technology is still seen as one of the key hindrances to greater traction.
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan, South East Asia and Australia New Zealand RFID Market, finds that the market earned revenues of over $80.0 million in 2008 and estimates this to reach more than $250.0 million in 2016.
Various governments, along with industry-based associations, have been investigating and promoting RFID's usage in numerous verticals, including oil and gas, mining, casino chips, prison, CD/DVD, and aviation, to showcase potential benefits. With the effects of the global economic slowdown likely to spill over into 2010, the aviation industry, on whole, is bracing itself for the worst.
However, some potential end users are looking to innovatively leverage technologies such as RFID to improve efficiency levels, reduce wastage, and increase security to ensure the company remains profitable.
The need to remain competitive, especially in the current economic conditions, has impelled several end-user segments to implement trial runs of RFID technology to enhance operational efficiency. Many have been satisfied with initial results, leading to full-scale rollouts.
Having said that, the overall RFID industry is not without challenges. For instance, the high total cost of ownership of this technology is still seen as one of the key hindrances to greater traction.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments