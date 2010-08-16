© Xinhua

Foxconn looking to hire in China

Foxconn is looking to hire 200’000 new employees for its Zhengzhou facility.

EMS-provider Foxconn is looking to hire around 200’000 staff for a new facility in Zhengzhou by the end of next year. The hiring process has already started. A new—temporary—manufacturing facility has already started operations at the beginning of August.



As reported earlier, the Taiwan-based EMS-giant Foxconn has started to move production into inland China.