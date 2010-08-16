Florida & Oregon file antitrust against LCD makers

Florida's Attorney General Bill McCollum and Oregon's Attorney General John Kroger have filed antitrust suits against LCD manufacturers for proce-fixing. THis follows announcements made by Illinois and New York on the same matter.

"This important lawsuit will help ensure a fair marketplace and protect Oregon consumers." said Attorney General Kroger. TFT-LCD panels are used in computer monitors, televisions, mobile phones and other electronic devices. Manufactures named in the lawsuit include AU Optronics, Chi Mei, Epson, Hannstar, Hitachi, LG Display, Samsung, Sharp, and Toshiba.



Prior to filing the lawsuit Attorney General Kroger and other state attorneys general obtained a settlement with Chunghwa Picture Tubes LTD, the terms of which require the company to cooperate with the states' lawsuits and pay USD 486'000.



The US Department of Justice previously obtained indictments of AU Optronics and a number of its executives and eight companies have entered guilty pleas to price fixing: Samsung, Chi Mei, Chunghwa Picture Tubes LTD, Epson, Sharp, LG Display, Hannstar and Hitachi.



All lawsuits involve similar companies.