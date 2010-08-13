Ray Sinclair

Arrow Electronics and SMSC sign agreement for EMEA

Arrow Electronics has added SMSC to its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) linecard. The distribution agreement further extends the existing cooperation between both companies in the North America and Asia/Pacific regions.

SMSC is a global supplier of semiconductors delivering connectivity that enables the proliferation of data in PCs, automobiles, portable consumer devices, wireless audio and industrial applications. “Based on our successful global relationships, Arrow and SMSC consequently bring their cooperation to the next level by including the EMEA region,” said David Spragg, vice president of engineering and marketing for Arrow Technology Solutions in EMEA.



”SMSC’s connectivity products are a natural fit for Arrow’s broad processor and FPGA portfolio as many of our products are already featured on the reference designs of industry-leading OEMs,” said Ray Sinclair, SMSC’s European distribution manager. “This simplifies component selection for the many tens of thousands of customers across Europe. Arrow’s customer reach is among the largest in Europe with technical resources supporting design engineers working in the industrial, automotive, communications and consumer markets.”