V-PS: Production starts again in week 37

Here is the lastest update on the 'rebuild' of the production facility of Dutch PCB manufacturer V-PS in Aarle-Rixtel.

The production facility of the PCB manufacturer in Aarle-Rixtel was damaged during a fire that broke out in mid-June. Now, V-PS said that production would start again in week 37 (September 13, 2010). To start with a low volume of orders in the factory is fitting, because of the high quality that V-PS wants to guarantee. Gradually a production capacity of about 30% is feasible.V-PS will gradually increase the production capacity to 100% by the end of the year. Until than, customer orders are dealt with by a network of PCB manufacturers.This week, the manufacturer took delivery of a new PTH-Line (that will replace the Blackhole Line). Due to that all UL certificates had to be renewed. That been achieved, the company said and the last few days were spend on setting up the new line. Next week, the chemical baths will be filled for testing the line.