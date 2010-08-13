New antitrust lawsuits for LCD panel makers

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has filed an antitrust action against 22 technology companies alleging that these companies illegally fixed the prices for LCD screens used in computers, televisions, and cell phones.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the Circuit Court of Cook County, asks the court to prohibit the companies from engaging in the illegal activity and to award as damages the overcharges paid on the purchase of these items by the State of Illinois and its residents. The suit also seeks civil penalties, fees and costs.



“These companies conspired to illegally fix the prices for LCD screens,” said Attorney General Madigan. “This lawsuit seeks to recover the money that Illinois residents and the State paid because of the price-fixing conspiracy.”



The defendants named in the action are:

• AU Optronics Corporation

• AU Optronics Corporation America, Inc.

• Chi Mei Innolux Corporation

• Chi Mei Optoelectronics Corp. USA, Inc.

• CMO Japan Co., Ltd.

• Epson Imaging Devices Corp.

• Epson Electronics America, Inc.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Hitachi Displays, Ltd.

• Hitachi America, Ltd.

• Hitachi Electronic Devices (USA), Inc.

• LG Display Co., Ltd.

• LG Display America, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

• Sharp Corporation

• Sharp Electronics Corporation

• Toshiba Corporation

• Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.

• Toshiba Mobile Display Co., Ltd.

• Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc.



On August 6, 2010, New York Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo also filed an an antitrust action against several LCD manufacturers.



