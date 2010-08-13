IBM and Infineon divest JV Altis Semiconductor

IBM and Infineon Technologies AG have closed a transaction to sell 100% of the share capital of Altis Semiconductor to the new corporation Altis International.

IBM and Infineon said this completes the divestment of their joint venture Altis Semiconductor in France.



Altis International is owned by Mr. Yazid Sabeg. The French entrepreneur is also chairman of the board of the company CS Communication & Systèmes which is specialized in communications and security systems.



IBM and Infineon have also entered into supply agreements with Altis Semiconductor and will continue to use the production facility in France under their silicon foundry sourcing strategies and as a subcontractor for wafer test services.