Still strong demand for PCB's in Europe

Circatex, a European PCB firm located in South Shields in UK, reports about strong demand for UK manufactured PCB's.

Despite the many changes in the European Printed Circuit Board industry there is still a strong demand for PCB's. That is for the advanced technology PCB's.



Circatex has like many other European PCB companies specialized in fast delivery and high-tech multilayer boards and prototypes. "Given the capabilities and continued investment in equipment at our plant here on Tyneside, we truly can provide the optimum service package from prototype to volume supply, but I passionately believe it is our service that is valued so highly by our Customers. We are always there to help our Customers with any of their requirement, be it technical, logistical, Fast Delivery or technical on site support, if fact anything!. We believe a UK base is a key enabler. We enjoy real time communication with our customers, meaning we can respond with minimum lead-time. Speed and total service are our watch words", said Mark Beesley, Managing Director at Circatex.