Balda wins Samsung as a new customer

The MobileCom division of Balda AG has won the mobile phone division of the Korean technology manufacturer Samsung as a new customer.

From its production site in Beijing, Balda will produce finished systems made from plastic for Samsung mobile phone housings. The production will start in the coming weeks and reach large volumes by the beginning of 2011. In addition, Balda is currently in negotiations with two other Asian customers.



“By winning Samsung as a new customer we bring our goal one significant step closer – to diversify our customer portfolio and minimize the risk of dependence on individual customers,” said Michael Sienkiewicz, CEO of Balda AG