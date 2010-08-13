European chip sales keep the pace in June

Sales on the European Semiconductor market were still up 2.8% in June measured in Euro compared to the previous month, the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS)

Measured in US dollars, the monthly increment in world-wide sales flattened to 0.5% only. Due to recent exchange rate developments, sales in Europe in June in US dollars have been weaker by minus 1.2% compared to May. Despite this slight decline, the market surge is still high, as sales have increased around 40% in June 2010 compared to the same month in 2009.In Europe sales for discrete, optoelectronics, sensors & actuators have been rather stable if measured in US dollars, registering a low-digit growth in June over May on a three month rolling average. Sales for memories also were positive, with in particular flash memories showing a 4.1% increase in June compared to the previous month.Overall, European semiconductor sales in June 2010 amounted to USD 3.103 billion. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increase lowered slightly to 40.6% in 2010 versus the same period in the year 2009. This trend is expected to continue due to the onset of the recovery a year ago.The exchange rate of the Euro compared to the US dollar has reversed further its impact on the European sales picture in the last month. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2.442 billion in June 2010, up 2.8% on the previous month and up 50.0% versus the same month a year ago. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increased by 41.7% in 2010 versus the same period in the year 2009.On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in June 2010 were USD 24.931 billion, up 0.5% versus the previous month. This results in an increase of 42.6% versus the same month in 2009 and on a YTD basis it results in an increase of 50.4%.