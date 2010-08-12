Nokia able to hold reign in mobile device market

Worldwide mobile device sales to end users totalled 325.6 million units in 2Q/2010, a 13.8% increase from the same period in 2009, according to market researcher Gartner.

Smartphone sales to end users accounted for 19% of worldwide mobile device sales, an increase of 50.5% from the second quarter of 2009.The second quarter also saw some movement in the top 10 mobile device manufacturer rankings. HTC made its debut in the top 10 worldwide ranking, holding the No. 8 position with 139.1% growth year-on-year. This reflects the popularity of its Android portfolio but also a more aggressive branding strategy compared to the same period in 2009.In the second quarter of 2010,'s mobile device sales to end users reached 111.5 million units and a share of 34.2%. Nokia's economies of sales and excellent distribution enabled it to hold onto the top spot in the mobile device market. But good quality, well-priced products were not enough to maintain Nokia's leadership in the high-end sector. This caused Nokia to lose 2.6 percentage points year-on-year. Nokia's senior executives need to do more to attract developers and other ecosystem members by revising its platform strategy and improving its communications.sold 65.3 million devices in the second quarter of 2010 that translated into a 20.1% market share. Although Samsung's sales were strong in developing markets, its shift in product mix caused an overall decline in ASP.(RIM)’s mobile device sales to end users reached 11.2 million units in the second quarter of 2010, confirming RIM’s position as the fourth largest brand with a share of 3.4% this quarter.’s mobile device sales reached 8.7 million units or a 2.7% share of the overall mobile device market, but a 14.2% of the smartphone market. Apple maintained its No. 7 position in the worldwide mobile device market and held the No. 3 position in the worldwide smartphone market.