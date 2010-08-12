Nordic SMT hire in new staff

Nordic SMT AB in Sweden has successfully recruited two former acquaintances from the SMT industry; Jan-Erik Säker and Marko Järvensivu.

Both of them are former employees from Cyncrona specialised within the SMT program, e.g Vision, Coatning, dispensing and pick & Place. Hereby Nordic SMT initiates its goal to position itself as the preferred SMT partner with local representatives in each country.



Jan-Erik Säker and Marko Järvensivu are supported by colleagues within sales and service from Denmark, Finland and Norway providing the best service team for the Nordic customers. Nordic SMT is hereby able to fulfil “The total Line” solution which includes all equipment for SMT production and as important authenticated service personnel for the complete product program.