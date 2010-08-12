InCAM 2.0 on trial at Graphic plc

Frontline PCB Solutions's InCAM 2.0 software has been on trial at UK-based PCB manufacturer Graphic plc for the last few months.

"It has proven to speed up automatic processes involved in tooling at well as provide more data enhancement features, for example a 38 layer PCB in for tooling which took 216 hours to run the automated clean up on Genesis only takes 1 hour 58 minutes with InCAM 2.0", the company announced.