Nypro stops production in Hungary

US-based Nypro is to close down production at their Hungarian unit in Nagyigmánd.

The Hungarian subsidiary Nypro Kft. will close down its production at Nagyigmánd by the end of August. However, some activities, such as logistics and project management are said to remain at the location.



The production facility was focused on Consumer Electronics—here specifically mobile phones—and 90% of the production were apparently delivered to Nokia, local media reports.