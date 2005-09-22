Sony to close 11 factories, axe 10,000

According to the Swedish business journal DI, Sony announced an expected net loss of 10 Bn Yen for this fiscal year. Earlier the company expected net earnings for the same period of 10 Bn Yen.

Due to the negative results Sony is planning to lay off 10,000 employees worldwide. 4000 of those who are going to lose their jobs are located in Japan. Sony have also plans to close 11 manufacturing facilities worldwide.