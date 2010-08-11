© Rimaster Electronics Production | August 11, 2010
Market for cable assemblies declined 24.6% in 2009
The worldwide value for cable assemblies for 2009 was USD 88.748 billion. This is a decline of 24.6% from 2008, a loss of almost USD 29 billion, states market researcher Bishop & Associates.
The industry is expected to grow 17.3% in 2010 to USD 104.114 billion. With a projected five-year compound annual growth rate of 8.0%, the industry value will grow to USD 130.693 billion by 2014, the report continues.
Main findings of the new report World Cable Assembly Market:
• Five industry segments are growing faster than the industry average including Computers, Telecommunications, Medical, Consumer and Business/Office.
• In 2010, five market sectors represent 80% of the total market value including Automotive, Computers, Telecommunications, Military/Aerospace and Industrial.
• The total market lost USD 28.882 billion in value from 2008 to 2009 with 80% coming from four market segments including Automotive, Industrial, Telecommunications and Computer.
• The industry will regain 53% of the 2009 value-loss in 2010.
• In 2010, the largest region of the world is Europe at 25.0% of the market by value. Europe will be surpassed by China in 2012.
• In 2010, the largest product type by market sector was application specific wire harnesses in Automotive representing 17.1% of the overall market. The second largest product type was Rectangular assemblies in the Computer market representing 7.1% of the overall market.
• In 2014, the largest product type by market sector was application specific wire harnesses in Automotive representing 17.0% of the overall market. The second largest product type was Rectangular assemblies in the Computer market representing 7.5% of the overall market.
-----
Source: Bishop & Associates
