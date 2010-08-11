Market for cable assemblies declined 24.6% in 2009

© Rimaster

The worldwide value for cable assemblies for 2009 was USD 88.748 billion. This is a decline of 24.6% from 2008, a loss of almost USD 29 billion, states market researcher Bishop & Associates.

The industry is expected to grow 17.3% in 2010 to USD 104.114 billion. With a projected five-year compound annual growth rate of 8.0%, the industry value will grow to USD 130.693 billion by 2014, the report continues.• Five industry segments are growing faster than the industry average including Computers, Telecommunications, Medical, Consumer and Business/Office.• In 2010, five market sectors represent 80% of the total market value including Automotive, Computers, Telecommunications, Military/Aerospace and Industrial.• The total market lost USD 28.882 billion in value from 2008 to 2009 with 80% coming from four market segments including Automotive, Industrial, Telecommunications and Computer.• The industry will regain 53% of the 2009 value-loss in 2010.• In 2010, the largest region of the world is Europe at 25.0% of the market by value. Europe will be surpassed by China in 2012.• In 2010, the largest product type by market sector was application specific wire harnesses in Automotive representing 17.1% of the overall market. The second largest product type was Rectangular assemblies in the Computer market representing 7.1% of the overall market.• In 2014, the largest product type by market sector was application specific wire harnesses in Automotive representing 17.0% of the overall market. The second largest product type was Rectangular assemblies in the Computer market representing 7.5% of the overall market.-----Source: Bishop & Associates