Ericsson has delivered 2 million radio base stations

It took Ericsson some 20 years to install one million radio base stations as announced in 2007, but it took only three years to deliver the next million.

The two millionth radio base station was an Ericsson RBS 6000 unit, delivered today as part of a mobile broadband network expansion project.



"Ericsson's milestone delivery is proof of the explosive growth of mobile broadband," said Ericsson's Vice President and Head of Radio Networks Ulf Ewaldsson. "The exponential growth in consumer adoption, data speeds and technology advancements continues to transform the way people communicate. As the world leader in mobile communications, Ericsson is proud of its role in advancing the industry."