Teknek accelerated USA growth

Teknek has moved into the next phase of USA expansion following the opening of its facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, earlier this year.

The company has signed a strategic agreement with Insulectro to distribute Teknek’s PCB products across the 39 Eastern States.



Stephen Mitchell, managing director, Teknek said: “We have been looking for an effective channel in the US for our PCB products for some time. Insulectro has a great reputation for high quality products together with excellent distribution facilities. We are very excited about having these two great brands working together.”