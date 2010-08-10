Sanmina-SCI Israel facility receives Medical certification

Sanmina-SCI Lod, Israel, facility has received ISO 13485:2003 certification for the manufacture of prototypes, printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs), electro-mechanical assemblies, subsystems and systems for electrical medical devices.

ISO 13485 is an internationally recognized standard developed to ensure that companies provide medical devices that consistently meet regulatory requirements. In order to obtain the certification, Sanmina-SCI demonstrated the ability to consistently meet strict requirements for Quality Management Systems (QMS) applicable to medical device manufacturing and related services.