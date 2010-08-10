Nordson forms test and inspection group with Yestech & Dage

Nordson has formed a test and inspection group within its Advanced Technology segment to better leverage the competencies of its Nordson Dage and Nordson Yestech subsidiaries.

The new test and inspection group will operate under the direction of Stephen Kew, CEO of Nordson Dage.



With the formation of the new group, the Nordson Dage team located in the UK will continue to focus on X-ray and Bond Test products while Nordson Yestech, based in Carlsbad, California, will concentrate on its historical strengths in AOI. The Nordson Dage and Nordson Yestech brand names will continue to be attached to the respective product lines.