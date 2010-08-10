What solar tech manufacturers should consider before outsourcing

The solar industry is busy: the business with solar energy is booming—not only in Germany—particularly in the North American region is seen as growth market.

And: While state support is being reduced in Germany, the U.S. is promising billions in subsidies to the solar industry. To make a fast impact on the North American market, cooperation with external manufacturing partners for the production of electronic components or complete systems can be a handy solution.



Especially in the sector Renewable Energies, manufacturers can benefit quite substantially if they optimize their production processes and keep the manufacturing costs as low as possible. The outsourcing of production gives manufacturers the means to quickly respond to increasing demand quickly and flexible—without considerable financial risk—the EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI points out.



The following four criteria should be considered by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) before selecting an EMS provider:

• Existing expertise of the outsourcing partner in renewable energy



• Can the EMS-provider offer know-how on power electronics and mechanics? (Few EMS-companies can offer a high level of know-how in mechanics. Many only focus on the areas of computer hardware and consumer electronics.



• Cooperation with vision – the right EMS provider is also represented in the markets that the OEM customer wants to expand into.



• A comprehensive range of services is essential (Manufacturers need to define which parts of the production will be outsourced and what additional services they need. A full-service EMS provider supports not only the product development and mass production, but also offers comprehensive audits, global logistics, warranty and repair services).