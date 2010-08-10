Altium Europe relocates to new offices

Altium moved to new and larger premises in July 2010, as part of the continued expansion of its business activities in Europe.

The company is now well positioned in the European market due to the expansion of its distribution channels. In June 2010 it extended its direct sales channel in Austria through the addition of a value-added reseller in the field of PLM/PDM solutions (Product Lifecycle Management/Product Data Management) and recruited a value-added distributor as well as a further 15 value-added resellers in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The company also secured a new partner for Norway and Romania at the beginning of this year.



“The move from the technology park in Karlsruhe into a new, centrally located office building enables us to provide our staff with a modern and attractive working environment,” says Martin Harris, Vice President EMEA at Altium. “The extended office space and improved infrastructure will enable us to further expand our expected sales growth with the support of qualified staff over the coming years,” he adds.