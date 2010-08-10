Incotex Group purchases Aixtron MOCVD systems

The Aixtron AG has received an order for three mass production MOCVD systems for GaN HB-LED production from the Incotex Group, a new Aixtron customer in Bulgaria.

Incotex placed the order in the first quarter of 2010 and the systems will be delivered from the third quarter of 2010 onwards. The local Aixtron Europe support team will commission the new reactors at the company’s purposebuilt facility in Bulgaria.



Dr. Plamen Dochev, Vice President Incotex Group, comments, “Deciding on the Aixtron reactor package was straightforward for us. This technology is clearly the favoured route to economic and efficient high quality volume production of high-brightness LEDs. There is so much interest in LEDs for general lighting, displays, and other markets thus we are looking forward receiving the very best process equipment and service. This will be of great help to us as we set up the first of a kind manufacturing facility in Bulgaria.”



Dr. Frank Schulte, Vice President of Aixtron Europe, adds, “We are pleased to contribute to the expansion of HB-LED technologies in Bulgaria and Russia and are committed to provide full support for Incotex growth and expansion. We are convinced that Incotex has the potential to play a leading role in Eastern Europe for LED Technology and will be an excellent partner. We are looking forward to a long-lasting cooperation."



The Incotex Holding Company combines a group of companies that are focused on development, production and servicing of a wide range of consumer-related electronic products. Incotex Ltd., was established in 1992 to develop and produce electronic cash registers but since then Incotex has become a powerful and multi-discipline holding with production in Russia.