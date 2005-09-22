Acte split into three companies

On October 1, Swedish Component Distributor Acte AB will divide its three divisions into three separate companies for the Swedish Market.

Acte earlier this year split itself into three different divisions to better serve its different markets. The next step will be to create three separate companies. Technically Acte Supply AB will divide its activities into three companies. The new companies are Acte Embedded, Acte Wireless and Acte Supply AB which will continue to supply Passive and Automotive Components. These companies will be led by Elisabeth Österlund, Thomas Lundell and Lars Öberg. This was reported by Elektroniktidningen.



Acte believes that the market for Acte Wireless will grow mostly, up to 40 per cent. Acte Embedded expects its market to grow up to 15 per cent, and Acte Supply expect its market to grow under 10 per cent.