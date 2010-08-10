CyberOptics post strong Q2

Consolidated sales totaled $16,499,000, an increase of 34% from $12,341,000 in this year's first quarter and 219% from $5,179,000 in the year-earlier period.

Second quarter operating income was $1,189,000, compared to $257,000 in the first quarter and the operating loss of $3,970,000 in the second quarter of 2009. Net income rose to $969,000 or $0.14 per diluted share from $247,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in the first quarter and the net loss of $1,923,000 or $0.28 per share in the second quarter of 2009.



Cash and marketable securities totaled $18,451,000 at the end of this year's second quarter, down from $22,153,000 at the end of the first quarter and $21,879,000 at the beginning of 2010. During the second quarter, cash was used to support accounts receivable that increased due to the strong sales growth during this period. These receivables are expected to be collected over the balance of 2010.