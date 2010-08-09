Teleplan revenue decrease

Teleplan’s revenues amounted to 141.0 million euro in the period under review (H1/2009: 144.9 million euro), a decrease of 2.7%.

Revenue erosion in the Consumer Electronics segment and a slow-down in parts of the Computer segment have slightly impacted 2010 half year revenues. EBITDA showed a level similar to the first six months of 2009, with a slight increase by 0.6% from 15.7 million euro to 15.8 million euro in the period under review. Earnings before interest and tax

(EBIT) rose by 3.1% from 13.2 million euro to 13.7 million euro, and the EBIT margin climbed from 9.1% to 9.7%. Net income for the first six months of 2010 increased by 24.4% from 7.2 million euro to 8.9 million euro. The rise is a result of the significantly lower financial charges.



Revenue in the Computer segment decreased by 5.5% to 62.4 million euro in the first half-year 2010 compared to 66.0 million last year due to the sale of the Hamburg site at the end of 2009 and portfolio optimization. Continued improvements to the operating performance in the Computer segment more than compensated for the revenue decline, causing the segment’s EBITDA to jump by 73.3% in the first half-year 2010 from 4.9 million euro to 8.5 million euro.



The Communications segment has continued to grow, from a revenue of 43.0 million euro in the first half-year 2009 to 46.2 million euro for the first six months 2010. The segment has seen robust growth in the Network business and this is expected to continue into 2010 as Teleplan invests in expanding this segment. Next to this the company has one customer service program which showed a declining revenue contribution in the period under review. The segment’s underlying result was masked by investment expenditure for growth and by some price pressure. EBITDA was

3.3 million euro in the first half 2010 compared to 5.5 million euro for the same period last year. Revenue in the Consumer Electronics segment decreased by 9.7% to 32.3 million euro during the first half-year 2010, compared to 35.8 million euro for the same period last year. This decline in reported revenue was due to revenue erosion in one service program in the segment. Other business continued to grow but does not yet compensate for the fall in volumes elsewhere in the segment. As a consequence EBITDA fell by 24.8% to 4.0 million euro in the first six months 2010 compared to 5.4 million euro for the same period last year.