Somacis: 2010 A 'GoodYear'

“Someone can think we are speaking about tyres but this is a completely different story”, a press release from Somacis states.

“We’re referring to the Financial Health status of our company that reports for the 1H/2010 very good results”. The year 2009 was a tough year for everyone, so positive results in 2010 are not really surprising. However, the difference between 1H/2010 and 1H/2009 shows quite a progress: turnover increased 50%, EBITA with 800% and order book increased by 100%.



The Italian PCB manufacturer not only increased the number of orders, but also the number of customers itself. Somacis—historical strong in the Telecom segment—continues to make headway in the segments defence, medical and aerospace.



The company hopes to continue positively through to the end of the year, despite the forecasted contractions of the market.