Fake parts hit military supply chain

According to a report published on ZDNet, counterfeiters have attempted to introduce fake components into British military grade equipment.

The UK Electronics Alliance told ZDNet that in the past year military equipment manufacturers had detected an unspecified number of counterfeit electronic components coming into their supply chain.



According to an UK Electronics Alliance executive, they were not aware of any components inside any military systems, however they are aware of instances where components have been received by equipment manufacturers and identified as counterfeit.



According to the British Ministry of Defence, the responsibility for the quality rested with its suppliers, the ZDNet reported. It is the suppliers' responsibility to control their sub suppliers and the quality.