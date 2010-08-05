Northrop Grumman close facility

Northrop Grumman has notified the remaining employees at the Hagerstown Maintenance and Modification Center, Hagerstown, Md., that they will be laid off on August 26 and the facility will close later this year.

The workload at the facility has decreased significantly since the beginning of 2010. This is the second layoff at the facility; 95 employees were laid off in May. Work at the facility will continue through September when Northrop Grumman will make its final delivery of P-3 aircraft to the U.S. Navy.