Changes in the Management Board of Infineon

Peter Bauer, former Spokesperson of the Management Board, has been appointed Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.

Chief Financial Officer and Labor Director Dr. Marco Schröter has left the Management Board of Infineon Technologies with immediate effect. This was caused by differences in opinion over future company policy.



Peter Bauer will transitionally take over the role of Chief Financial Officer until a successor will be appointed. The role of the Labor Director with responsibility for Human Resources will be transitionally assumed by Member of the Management Board Dr. Reinhard Ploss.