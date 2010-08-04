Schoeller-Electronics increase turnover

German based PCB manufacturer Schoeller-Electronics in Wetter / Hessen completed the restructuring successfully. The company finished the first half of the year with a turnover of 35 % more than planned, the orderbook increased even more.

Due to the current market conditions in the electronic industry supply lead times are under pressure while capacity is fully utilized. However, extended production capacity measures and increased flexibility are offered to enable responding to urgent customer requirements.