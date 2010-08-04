Viking takes PCB orders

UK based Viking Test has received a number of PCB orders lately from companies in the UK, Russia, Bulgaria and Brazil.

SET, Bulgaria order a double sided, double density, fully automated test system from the company.



Viking have taken orders for one MicroCraft Emma ELX6146 and two Kejie KJ-2 drilling/routing systems to high from a Russian PCB manufacturers.



The company have taken an order and installed a Quins inspection system at Interconics, UK for the inspection of bare and populated printed circuit boards.



PCB-Electra have ordered and commissioned a flying probe test system.



Viking have installed a hot roll dry film lamination system to a high profile prototype manufacturing facility in the UK.



The company have sold a screen print system for double sided soldermask application to a high volume PCB manufacturer in Brazil.



Viking have taken an order for a MicroCraft direct legend printing system from a UK quick turn PCB facility.